King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 11,857 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 518,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191,655 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 649,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

