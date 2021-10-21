King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

