King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,187,000 after purchasing an additional 211,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.