King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.36 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $356.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

