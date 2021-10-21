King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,201 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

NYSE DE opened at $344.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $221.73 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

