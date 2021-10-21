Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Shares Up 12.1%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

