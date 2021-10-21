Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

