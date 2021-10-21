Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

Shares of K traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.87.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

