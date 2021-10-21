Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

