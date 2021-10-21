Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.290-$1.350 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3,011.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

