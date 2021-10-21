Klaytn Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Klaytn has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $120.37 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.89 or 1.00245866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.06528245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022567 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,702,114,086 coins and its circulating supply is 2,515,024,609 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

