Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $87.09 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.05 or 0.00531847 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

