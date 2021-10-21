Klimatas Trading Up 117.3% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 117.3% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $12,629.46 and approximately $251.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

