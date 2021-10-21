Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NYSE KNX traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 15,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

