Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.