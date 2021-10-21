Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 135.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

