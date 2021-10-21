Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.