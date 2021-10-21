Komodo Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $139.00 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00235993 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00110701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,292,923 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

