Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 427,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,346.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,195 shares of company stock worth $2,000,948. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

