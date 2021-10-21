Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 4.6%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.16. 1,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.
Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 92.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 18.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.
