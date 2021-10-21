Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 4.6%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.16. 1,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 92.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 18.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

