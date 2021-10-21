Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

KHNGY stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 15,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

