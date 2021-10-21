Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

