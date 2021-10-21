KUN 1-Day Volume Tops $923.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00044389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $55,561.12 and $923.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

