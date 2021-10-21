Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Hits $3.18 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $375.22 or 0.00595249 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $150.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,746.42 or 0.99540180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.06504586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

