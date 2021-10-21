Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.0607 on Top Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $576,490.57 and $41,654.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

