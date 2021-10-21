Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $278.64 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

