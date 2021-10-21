LABS Group 24-Hour Volume Hits $976,999.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $976,999.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.57 or 0.99924323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.43 or 0.06477161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022421 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

