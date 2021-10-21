LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $21.06 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. LABS Group has a market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $976,999.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.57 or 0.99924323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.43 or 0.06477161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022421 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.