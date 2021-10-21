Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

