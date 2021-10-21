Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $597.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $597.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.79.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.58. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

