Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $690.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.46.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.