Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.79.
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average of $614.58. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
