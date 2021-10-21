Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.79.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average of $614.58. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.