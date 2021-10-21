Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $715.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.46.
Shares of LRCX opened at $565.50 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
