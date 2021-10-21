Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $715.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.46.

Shares of LRCX opened at $565.50 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

