Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $700.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.50.

LRCX stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.23. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

