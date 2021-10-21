Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $726.00 to $710.00. The stock had previously closed at $565.50, but opened at $545.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $540.12, with a volume of 26,850 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

