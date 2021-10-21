Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Buys $141,000.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LW traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

