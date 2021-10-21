Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Buys $141,000.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LW traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
