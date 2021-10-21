Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Hits $19.91 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $1.27 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 78.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.