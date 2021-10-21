Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $524.26

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 524.26 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 524.26 ($6.85), with a volume of 112659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($7.24).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRE. Barclays decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 824.67 ($10.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 638.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

