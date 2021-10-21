Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,265.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $150,903.03 and $1,265.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

