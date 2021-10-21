Landshare (LAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $324,514.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00005343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00099548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00192752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,788,838 coins and its circulating supply is 886,484 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

