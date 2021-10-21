Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

LVS stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

