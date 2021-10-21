Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

