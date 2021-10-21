Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Latch has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latch will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

