Lawson Products (LAWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $51.94 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $471.51 million, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lawson Products stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Lawson Products worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

