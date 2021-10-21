Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of LGI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

