LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $218.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LCNB stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of LCNB worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

