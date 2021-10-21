Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Reaches $3.68 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $112,200.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

