LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Up 0.2%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.86. 6,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 13,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,466 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF accounts for 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

