Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.65. 11,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

