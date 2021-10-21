Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

